Caitlyn Jenner's mother has lashed out at Kris Jenner and "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and says she has no idea why the show was a hit.
Caitlyn, 70 - who was known as Bruce Jenner before her gender reassignment surgery in 2017 - and Kris, 64, split in 2013 and Caitlyn's mother Esther is not a fan of Kris or the reality TV show that propelled their family to fame.
Esther - who is supportive of Caitlyn's transition but sometimes uses the incorrect pronouns when discussing the star - told DailyMail.com: "She [Kris] made him look like a milk-toast man! I wasn't fond of that show, there was no plot, and why it was such a hit I'll never know, and I guess it still is.
"When your child becomes, oh golly, world famous, it's very difficult for a mother to put them in that category, he's not a celebrity to me, he's my kid. It's just very difficult, but I'm no different than any other mother, I love my kids."
Esther also called for people to respect Caitlyn's transition, explaining: "It's nothing she asked for, it's a condition and it starts in the mother's womb."