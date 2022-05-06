Calum Scott announces SA tour dates for ‘Bridges’

Calum Scott is set to return to South Africa this November as part of his Bridges South African Tour. Tickets for the tour went on sale on Wednesday through breakoutevents.co.za. The platinum-selling singer-songwriter will be performing live in Cape Town on November 23, Durban on November 25 and Johannesburg on November 26.

Calum shared the news with his fans on social media. "SO HAPPY to announce I’ll be bringing my ‘Bridges’ World Tour to one of my favourite countries, South Africa this NOVEMBER! 🇿🇦 😍Tickets are on sale NOW at calumscott.com. X". SO HAPPY to announce I’ll be bringing my ‘Bridges’ World Tour to one of my favourite countries, South Africa this NOVEMBER! 🇿🇦😍

Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/9nX72GPCxj. X pic.twitter.com/Hhz1ty0qds — Calum Scott (@calumscott) May 4, 2022 Calum's first tour of SA came back in 2018 when he toured the country in support of his “Only Human” album.

A press release sent to IOL Entertainment revealed: “Breakout Events is excited to announce the return of Calum Scott for another tour of SA this November, reaching Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. “This local tour follows the recent announcement of his headlining summer tour of North America." A few months ago, Calum premiered his latest single and video for “If You Ever Change Your Mind”, which is a bittersweet but uplifting reflection on a painful relationship.

“If You Ever Change Your Mind” is the third single that he's released from his upcoming second album, "Bridges", which is set to release on June 17. Calum famously shot to fame with his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015. When he subsequently released his audition song “Dancing On My Own” as the lead single on his debut album “Only Human”, he quickly became a global star as the single charted in over 34 countries on Spotify.

It was the best-selling U.K. single of 2016 by a British solo artist and was nominated for the Brit Award for Best Single. The song has since garnered over two billion streams globally and is currently the biggest song of his career. The album is certified double platinum in South Africa, with the single "You Are The Reason" also reaching double platinum in the country.