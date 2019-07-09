Cameron Boyce. Picture: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Cameron Boyce's cause of death of has been deferred pending "further investigation". The 20-year-old actor, who had suffered from fits caused by epilepsy, tragically died in his sleep on Saturday, July 6, after suffering a seizure.

An autopsy was carried out on Monday, July 8, but the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement: “An autopsy was performed today and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation."

Cameron's father Victor Boyce broke his silence on his son's death earlier yesterday and thanked everyone for their "love and support" during this difficult time, which he described as "a nightmare [he] can't wake up from".

He tweeted: "I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough."

And tributes have poured in for the much-loved actor, led by Zendaya.

The 'Greatest Showman' actress - who also appeared on Disney's own network - paid her respects on social media as friends, fans and fellow stars offered their condolences to the 'Descendants' star.

Zendaya tweeted: "Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family."

Salma Hayek played Cameron's mum in 2010's 'Grown Ups' and its sequel three years later, and she said "his joy will live in our hearts forever".

She wrote on Instagram: "I had the privilege to play Cameron's mother in #grownups 1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years

"He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family."

Adam Sandler - who produced and starred in the two comedy films - also spoke out to pay tribute to the late actor.

He said: "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us.

"So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."

Cameron's family confirmed the sad news over the weekend as they revealed the seizure was the result of "an ongoing medical condition".

They said: "It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Bang Showbiz