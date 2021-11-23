Camila Cabello felt 'really unstable' at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

Camila Cabello has opened up about how she felt "cripplingly anxious" at the start at the Covid-19 pandemic, revealing that it got in the way of her relationship with Shawn Mendes. The 24-year-old pop star - who at the time was dating fellow singer Shawn Mendes - got "in the way" of her relationships and left her wracked with anxiety.

She said: "I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there. “And so I was just left with my anxiety and my mind. And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home." The “Don't Go Yet” hitmaker was filming the title role in the Amazon film “Cinderella” when Covid hit and when she was sent home for the lockdown, she began to focus on her wellbeing.