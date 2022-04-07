Camila Cabello had therapy after Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello started therapy after her breakup with Shawn Mendes because her life felt so "bad and painful." The 25-year-old pop star - who was in a relationship with the “Stitches” hitmaker, 23, for over two years until November 2021 - felt unable to work following the split due to her "anxiety" and had to learn how to be "honest" with herself whilst recording her new album.

She said: "There was a time where my anxiety felt so bad, I was like, ‘I don't feel like I can go in the studio. “I don't feel like I can work. I don't know. And so, the only way for me to go to work every day was to be honest and be myself. “And if I didn't go to work and was just waiting for myself to feel better before I did that...it's just a paralyzing feeling."

The “Don't Go Yet” hitmaker - who is set to release her third studio album 'Familia' on April 8 - went on to explain that her life was so "bad and painful" following the split that she would have done anything to make herself feel better. She told E! News' Daily Pop!: "My life was so bad and so painful that I was like, ‘If you tell me that eating s*** off the ground will make me feel better, I will do it. I was like, ‘Yes, of course, therapy. All of it.'

I just felt so vulnerable. It was so hard to talk about [the split]. It was the first time I talked about those things that I'd only ever talked to my mom and my therapist about. "You're gonna reach a point where it's your only option. Look for that feeling because that's when something intervenes and helps." The pair initially announced their breakup to fans towards the end of 2021, claiming that while their romantic relationship was over, their love for each other was "stronger than ever."

