According to Camila Cabello, she feels "lonely" when she performs "Senorita" without Shawn Mendes.
The 22-year-old pop star and Shawn both feature on the chart-topping single, but Camila struggles to enjoy performing the track when her boyfriend isn't alongside her.
She shared: "It's lonely. I don't like it. I want him back. But it's fun. The fans sing it, and it's cool."
Camila recently released her second solo album, "Romance", and the brunette beauty feels thrilled by the response from her fans.
She told "Entertainment Tonight": "It feels amazing [to see reactions online].