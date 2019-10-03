Camila Cabello "really, really loves" Shawn Mendes "a lot" and they are "pretty happy" together.
The 22-year-old singer started dating her 21-year-old pal after they reconnected while working on their single 'Senorita' together this year and she admitted the pair - who previously recorded 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' together in 2015 - are "pretty happy" together after reigniting their bond.
Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, she said: "It was so fun! You know, we've been friends for a really long time and we were kinda like we just didn't... there was a period where we didn't hang out as much just because we were both busy and this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before - 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' - which was when we got really close. This was just like we were like 'oh yay, we get to be pals and just hang out'...
"Yeah, we're pretty happy, I really, really love him a lot."
The "Havana" hitmaker recently revealed that being in love makes her more creative.