Camila Cabello: Shawn Mendes 'feels like home'









Shawn Mendes, left, and Camila Cabello accepts the award for best collaboration for "Senorita" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Picture: AP Camila Cabello says her boyfriend Shawn Mendes "feels like home" to her. The 'Havana' hitmaker feels so lucky to be dating the 'If I Can't Have You' singer and says she is "really happy" in her relationship. She said: "I'm so happy. I've known him for such a long time and I don't know, he just feels like home to me. Yeah, I'm really happy." And the 22-year-old singer has confessed she had "no time" to fall in love before she turned 20-years-old because she was so busy with work. Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, she added: "I literally did not have time to fall in love before the age of 20, because I was just working all the time. Everything from my first album was drawn from my imagination. I was single for like 20 years.

Every song is its own story. It was inspired by, I was in my first serious relationship at the beginning of this album.

That's what inspired 'Romance' and it being about falling in love. All of the stories are just my life and what's happened the last two years. It's hard because I know people will know things are about them. Sometimes I won't put that line in because it will hurt the other person's emotions."

Camila previously admitted se "really, really loves" Shawn "a lot".

She said: "It was so fun! You know, we've been friends for a really long time and we were kinda like we just didn't ... there was a period where we didn't hang out as much just because we were both busy and this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before - 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' - which was when we got really close. This was just like we were like 'oh yay, we get to be pals and just hang out' ... Yeah, we're pretty happy, I really, really love him a lot."