Camila Cabello says her boyfriend Shawn Mendes "feels like home" to her.
The 'Havana' hitmaker feels so lucky to be dating the 'If I Can't Have You' singer and says she is "really happy" in her relationship.
She said: "I'm so happy. I've known him for such a long time and I don't know, he just feels like home to me. Yeah, I'm really happy."
And the 22-year-old singer has confessed she had "no time" to fall in love before she turned 20-years-old because she was so busy with work.
Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, she added: "I literally did not have time to fall in love before the age of 20, because I was just working all the time. Everything from my first album was drawn from my imagination. I was single for like 20 years.