Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Camila Cabello has said she will always "be there for" Taylor Swift, as she called Scooter Braun's acquisition of her master records "ridiculous". The 22-year-old singer recently spoke out in defence of Taylor after the "ME!" hitmaker was left "grossed out" when Scooter Braun - whom Taylor has previously accused of "bullying" her - purchased her former record label Big Machine Records from Scott Borchetta for a reported R4.4 billion, and with it acquired Taylor's back catalogue of master recordings.

Camila tweeted at the time of the news in June: "I don't know a lot about what's going on but I will say I really believe artists should own their own life's work."

And now, the "Señorita" hitmaker has said she will always be a "real friend" to Taylor - whom she previously toured with - because she "can't imagine" how many times the 29-year-old musician has been "let down by people".

She said: "She is my friend. And someone in her position - which is, like, on another level - I can't imagine how many times she's been let down by people, or gotten disappointed by friends who were just using her, or people who just wanted to be friends with Taylor Swift or whatever. I'm happy to be there for her as a person. Like, 'Even when it's not popular, I've got you. I'm, like, your real friend.'"

Camila said the situation concerning Taylor and Scooter "sucks", and believes it's a "ridiculous concept" that musicians don't automatically own the music they create.

Speaking to Variety magazine as part of their 'Power of Young Hollywood' issue, the 'Havana' singer said: "With the Scooter thing, I feel her frustration. Getting f**ked over like that and not being able to have her masters? That sucks. When you think about how artists have to slave to make these things, and then you don't own them, that is kind of a ridiculous concept."

When news of Scooter's acquisition of Big Machine was announced, Taylor posted a lengthy rant on Tumblr which expressed her heartbreak at the deal, as she claimed she was never given a chance to buy back her master recordings herself.

Since then, it has been claimed Scooter is open to having a private conversation with Taylor, but sources said he wouldn't be commenting on the feud publicly.