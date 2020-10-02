Camila Cabello's so 'proud' of Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is so "proud" of her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The “First Man” singer put split rumours to bed as she posted a gushing tribute to her boyfriend, after he announced his upcoming album. Alongside a red heart emoji, she wrote: "the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. “He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. “My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Camila previously confessed she has had feelings for Shawn since 2015 when they first collaborated on a track.

She said: "During 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' I really bonded with him as more than a friend.

“I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career.

“I don't think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren't together.

“It was just weird ... Our paths just didn't cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back."

The “Havana” hitmaker confessed Shawn "feels like home" to her.

She said: "I'm so happy. I've known him for such a long time and I don't know, he just feels like home to me. Yeah, I'm really happy ... You know, we've been friends for a really long time and we were kinda like we just didn't ... there was a period where we didn't hang out as much just because we were both busy and this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before - 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' - which was when we got really close. This was just like we were like 'oh yay, we get to be pals and just hang out' ... Yeah, we're pretty happy, I really, really love him a lot."