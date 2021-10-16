Cannabis is blazing up a lot of smoke in Hollywood

When Snoop Dogg was in Durban for his performance at the MTV Africa All Stars concert in 2013, everyone was speaking about one thing – the sales of cannabis in Durban. We sniggered t at the press conference when a journalist asked him about the quality of Durban’s weed and if he had tried it yet.

He laughed, clearly already high. That was the answer we all needed. So it is not a surprise that the rapper is one of the celebrities who has quickly taken to getting into the cannabis business. Snoop getting into the cannabis business is already aligned to his brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) An early adopter, he is dabbling in a number of cannabis centred businesses, from Leads by Snoop in 2015, which he found in the state of Colorado. He has a media company called Merry Jane and founded Case Verde, an investment fund, which has been successful and is now worth more than $200 million (about R2.94 billion). He invests in cannabinoid start-ups and companies that develop cannabis products for medicinal purposes. Over the years, celebrities have moved from being the spokespersons and ambassadors of brands, choosing now to either develop or acquire existing brands and become owners.

From make-up and skincare to perfume, alcohol and now cannabis, celebrities are frequently wearing their business hats in order to create wealth and longevity for themselves. Cannabis has become the ultimate side hustle for a number of A-listers. Here are the celebrities who have recently joined Snoop in the cannabis business.

JUSTIN BIEBER View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) Justin Bieber loves his song “Peaches” so much he has decided to name his cannabis business after the hit song. And he has made sure it will be a hit (pun not intended) with the Insta crowd, with branding that has palm trees and pastel colours.

The single strain indoor flower pre-rolls are available in cannabis strains like Indica and Sativa. He has collaborated with Palms, a pre-roll brand that has been in the cannabis business for a few years. The brand comes in a limited-edition pack of seven pre-rolled joints. JAY-Z

Producer Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z attends the Opening Night Gala for ’The Harder They Fall’ during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 6, 2021 in London, England. Picture: Dave Benett Champagne and Cognac was not enough for Jay-Z. He also needed to get into the cannabis business. As he raps on the remix of Kanye West’s Diamonds from Sierra Leone, he is not a businessman; but a business, man! And that’s what we have with Monogram, his cannabis business. He believes that getting the weed right from the very beginning will result in a quality product.

Hence, his cannabis is: “Grown right”, from “soil to seed”. There are five strains, Nº01, Nº03, Nº70, Nº88 and Nº96, coming in different flavours and strengths. Monogram works with highly trained experts who will advise patrons about the brand’s flavour profiles to suit your desired high. The brand was launched in 2019 and is a true luxury brand of cannabis.

SETH ROGAN View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth (@sethrogen) Hand-picked, hand-trimmed and “strong”. That’s how Seth Rogan describes his cannabis line, Houseplant. Founded in 2019 with his friend and writer Evan Goldberg, Houseplant is a luxury cannabis product using the Sativa and Indica strains.

Each strain is hand-picked, and they have hired experts to make sure that the quality is great while also growing the cannabis in a sustainable way. To improve on the experience, they recently launched ceramic and glass bongs made by Rogan, who is a pottery fanatic. He told Vogue: “It deserves to be on your shelf, on your mantle, or on your coffee table. In a world where I'm looking at a decanter of whiskey and my martini shaker, it's commonplace to have that displayed in your home.

Why shouldn't your ashtrays and your lighters be put on the same kind of plane?” LIL WAYNE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) GKUA Ultra Premium products are high-potency and what Lil Wayne wants is for his consumers to have the best high of their lives when using his product.