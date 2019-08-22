Cara Delevingne attends the Amazon Prime Video Europe Autumn Party at 100 Wardour Street on October 2, 2018 in London, England. Picture: Bang Showbiz Pic Credit: Dave Benett *** Local Caption *** Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne has heaped praise on Taylor Swift after she announced she is going to re-record her albums following a dispute with Scooter Braun.



The 29-year-old musician was left feeling "grossed out" when she discovered Scooter - whom she has previously accused of "bullying" her - had purchased her former label Big Machine records from Scott Borchetta, and along with it had acquired Taylor's entire back catalogue of master recordings.





The "Shake It Off" hitmaker claimed she was not informed of the deal before the news went public, and said she was never given the chance to buy her own music from Scott, so she is now going to record the records again.





And Cara, 27, has hailed the pop superstar for owning her stuff and having the "innate strength and wisdom" to stick up for herself.





In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight", the "Carnival Row" star said of her friend: "She's [Taylor] one of those women who [is] just relentless, endless fire.





"[She's] not biting to draw blood, but biting when you need to bite.





"You need to stand up for yourself ... you're defending yourself and being who you are and that's what I love about her.





"That's what I'll always respect about her, that innate strength and wisdom.





"If you're an artist and you make things, it's yours at the end of the day, so own it."





In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning - which will air this Sunday - the "ME!" hitmaker stated she will "absolutely" re-record her previous six albums, and will encourage fans to purchase the new ones, rather than the originals.





And Taylor may just have Kelly Clarkson to thank for the idea, as the fellow singer suggested on social media she get back in the studio to re-record her songs.





Kelly wrote: "@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point (sic)"





Since Taylor's lengthy Tumblr post - in which she accused Scott of "selling [her] and [her] future" - former label boss Scott has denied her claims, and insisted he did give the singer the chance to buy "100 percent of all Taylor Swift assets ... to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement."



