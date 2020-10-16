Cardi B addresses Offset split: It's hard not to talk to my best friend

Cardi B finds it “hard” not to talk to her “best friend” Offset, as she admits she doesn't know whether to reconcile with her estranged husband. The “WAP” hitmaker, 28, split from her estranged husband Offset, also 28, in September, but the pair have been sparking reconciliation rumours after the Migos rapper attended Cardi’s Las Vegas birthday bash over the weekend. And now, Cardi - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset - has admitted she can’t make up her mind when it comes to her love life, because she “misses” her spouse. She said in an Instagram video: "I'm just a crazy b****. One day, I'm happy and the next day I want to beat a n**** up and f******, 'I'm gonna teach ya ass motherf******, I ain't playin' with you. You're gonna see.’ And then it's like, I don't know, I just start missing ... "It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it's really hard to have no d***. And it's just like, I don't know."

However, sources have insisted the former couple are still looking to push forward with their divorce, despite “hooking up occasionally”.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: “As of now, Cardi is still going through with the divorce. [They] are still technically separated, but they still hook up occasionally and are trying to coparent as best as they can.”

The news comes after sources confirmed Cardi and Offset were “all over each other” during the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s birthday party.

A source said: "Cardi and Offset reunited for her birthday party last night and were acting like they were back together. They were all over each other the entire night and were having a lot of fun.

"They were very into each other and it seemed like they were on great terms. Cardi was in a great mood and was so happy. There was no drama and it was a great group of her closest friends.”

And Offset further fuelled reconciliation rumours when he took to Instagram to tell the world he is “lucky” to know Cardi.

Alongside a picture of himself and Cardi, Offset wrote on the image-sharing website: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!!

"Over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f****** balling I'm lucky."