Cardi B, left, accepts the award for best rap album for "Invasion of Privacy" as Offset looks on at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Cardi B and Offset splashed out on two houses in January, even though they were still denying being back together.



The couple separated in December and though they were spotted together later that month, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker denied a number of times they had reconciled, most recently just a few weeks ago.





However, official records show that on January 18, the couple splashed out just over $100,000 on two modest properties in Georgia.





According to The Blast, the pair - who have seven-month-old daughter Kulture together - splashed out on a pair of three-bedroom, one bathroom- houses in Jonesboro, which cost $57,696 and $48,080 respectively.





Despite their denials about being back together, the couple have since made public the fact they have reconciled and Offset even joined Cardi on stage when she picked up the Best Rap Album accolade at the Grammy Awards over the weekend.





Cardi was visibly emotional as she took to the stage and paid tribute to her daughter and those who pushed her to complete the record during her pregnancy.





She said: "I want to thank my daughter. I'm not just saying thank you because she's my daughter. It's because, you know, when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete.





"I had like, three songs that I was for sure having -- you know how it was. We was like, 'We have to get this album done so I could shoot the videos while I'm still not showing. It was very long nights."





Cardi also thanked a number of artists, including Chance the Rapper, Migos, and SZA for contributing to her success.





She grew tearful as she said: " "I want to thank all the artists that took their time and their verses for my album."





The rapper ended her speech by praising her husband.





She said: "He was like 'you gonna have this baby, and you gonna make this album.' "





The 26-year-old star previously admitted she had turned down the Migos' rapper's request they attend marriage counselling.





She said: "I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me.



