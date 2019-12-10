Cardi B believes in 'forgiveness' following Offset's infidelity









Offset and Cardi B. Picture: Instagram Cardi B decided to stay with her husband Offset after he was unfaithful to her because she "believes in forgiveness". The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker has claimed people on social media said they were "disappointed" in her when she chose to not to call off her marriage to the Migos rapper despite him cheating on her last year. And Cardi - who has 16-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset - says the reason she decided to work on her relationship rather than end it, was because she knew she wouldn't be "happy on the inside" without at least having a "conversation" with Offset about his infidelity. She explained: "When me and my husband got into our issues - you know, he cheated and everything - and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it's real-life s**t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.

"Then, if you get back with them, it's like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That's including everything."

Cardi hit back at those who criticised her decision to stay with Offset, as she said "everybody has issues", and no-one's romance is perfect.

She added: "My thing is everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect ... And that's crazy to me. I'm around so many women, and there's always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore. Everybody has issues."

Ultimately, the 27-year-old star wanted to give her husband a second chance, and says they now have a "clear understanding" of each other's boundaries.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, the 'I Like It' rapper said: "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have