Cardi B decided to stay with her husband Offset after he was unfaithful to her because she "believes in forgiveness".
The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker has claimed people on social media said they were "disappointed" in her when she chose to not to call off her marriage to the Migos rapper despite him cheating on her last year.
And Cardi - who has 16-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset - says the reason she decided to work on her relationship rather than end it, was because she knew she wouldn't be "happy on the inside" without at least having a "conversation" with Offset about his infidelity.
She explained: "When me and my husband got into our issues - you know, he cheated and everything - and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me.
But it's real-life s**t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.