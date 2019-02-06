Cardi B. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Cardi B "hates" being told what to do with her money. The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker insists she works hard for her cash and hates how people criticise her when she drops big money on something "extravagant", as she claims the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) takes nearly half of her money in taxes.

Speaking in a video posted on her social media page, she said: "Do you know what I hate? I hate when celebrities do something very extravagant or buy something very luxurious and there’s people in the comments like, ‘You could have donated that’, ‘Oh, we’re going backwards - you should have done this and that.’ It’s like, who are you to tell people what to do with their hard working ass money?

"We get 45 percent [of each pay cheque taken by the IRS so] that means in order to spend 500,000 you’ve got to make at least a million.

"Artists like me and a lot of rappers that I know, they literally take care of their whole family and that’s not tax deductible because the IRS don’t consider that 'a business'. My bills, I’ll say it’s about 300,000, 250,000 every single month. And I try to put it cheaper and it just is not."

And Cardi certainly won't be splashing the cash on designer clothes for her little girl Kulture, but the reason for this is far more practical than just to save a few pennies.

She said: "You wanna know something funny? You buy so many clothes for babies and then the couture stuff and the expensive name brand stuff,

you put it on her and then it's like right away she throws up, she drools, or she might crap on it and she'll end up being in a Target outfit, like a Target onesie. My best pictures and videos and pictures of her, she's like in damn pyjamas."

Bang Showbiz