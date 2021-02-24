Cardi B felt 'so ugly and undeveloped' when she was younger

Cardi B felt "so ugly and undeveloped" when she was younger but after going under the knife, she felt super confident. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has had work done on both her chest and her bottom and she admits she felt so "vindicated" as soon as she went under the knife. Speaking about her younger years, she said: "I was also really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an a**, so young boys would be like, 'Look at your flat a**. “You ain’t got no boobs.'"And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped.' ... I feel so vindicated. “Even when I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone.

"When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt.

“So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my a** done. Then I felt super confident."

And the 28-year-old rapper is also taking more care of her hair now.

Speaking to Mariah Carey for Interview magazine, she added: "When I was younger, I didn’t really know how to take care of my hair.

“So now I make my own hair mask and take care of my natural hair, and it makes me feel better, like what people were saying about me isn’t true.

“My hair was not bad because it was nappy. My hair was bad because I didn’t know how to take care of it."