Cardi B hates 'clean' version of her tracks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Chart-topping rap star Cardi B has admitted she hates recording "clean" versions of her songs. The 28-year-old rap star has courted controversy with her sexually-explicit lyrics, and Cardi admits she doesn't like diluting her music for radio and TV audiences. She wrote on Twitter: "It be so annoying doing clean versions of my songs [rolling eyes emoji] I hate it [unamused emoji] (sic)" Cardi's chart-topping hit “WAP”- which also features Megan Thee Stallion - is perhaps her most controversial track. The single divided public opinion, with some fans praising the sex-positive message, while critics slammed the raunchy lyrics.

Discussing the radio-friendly version of “WAP”, Cardi said on the micro-blogging platform: "Trust me I hate it soooooo much (sic)"

Cardi previously insisted she doesn't think there's anything unusual about 'WAP'.

The rapper explained that while some people consider the song to be "strange and vulgar", she actually believes it to be "normal".

She said last year: "The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music.

"Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me it's almost like really normal, you know what I'm saying?"

Cardi - who has Kulture, two, with Offset - also joked that a "dentist appointment" stopped her from performing 'WAP' at the recent Presidential Inauguration.

The rap star jokingly claimed that she was supposed to perform the sexually-explicit song at the ceremony in Washington, where Joe Biden was sworn in as the new US President.

Cardi - who has more than 16 million Twitter followers - wrote: "Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment [cold sweat emojis] ....maybe next time . (sic)"