Cardi B hits back at Madonna over sexuality claims

Cardi B has hit back at Madonna's claims about her “S.E.X.” book empowering other female stars. The pop icon claimed that she had "paved the way" for female celebrities, such as the rapper, as she reflected on the 30th anniversary of the photo book's release but Cardi was angered by her comments.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wrote: "I literally (paid) this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her... she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. “These icons really become disappointments once (you) make it in the industry. That's why I keep to myself." Watch video:

Madonna has pinpointed the actions of stars such as Cardi and Kim Kardashian as she reflected on being vilified for the book, which featured explicit images. She wrote on her Instagram story with a clown emoji: "I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. “Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You're welcome b******."

However, the two music stars cleared the air after their brief row. Cardi tweeted: “I talked to Madonna... It was beautiful... Have a great day and drive safely yalll (sic)”. The “Vogue” hitmaker also shared a tweet, writing: “I love you @iamcardib !! Always have and always will.”

Meanwhile, Cardi is looking to “capitalise” on her popularity in Britain by embarking on her first full arena tour of the UK. The 30-year-old rapper impressed with her headline performance at Wireless Festival this summer and is making plans for more shows. A source said: “Cardi’s performance at Wireless cemented her status as a major artist in the UK and her team think the next move is to have her playing bigger shows across the UK.