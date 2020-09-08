Cardi B hits out at 'racist MAGA supporters' after group allegedly harassed her sister

Rapper Cardi B has hit out at a group of "racist [MAGA] supporters" after two men and a woman allegedly harassed her sister Hennessy Carolina over a parking space. The 27-year-old rapper directly called out US President Donald Trump and blamed him for the alleged aggressors boldness as she shared a video of the altercation involving her 24-year-old sister Hennessy Carolina. She claimed: "Meanwhile not only you got racist maga supporters that are linching ,racist cop shootings and killing black men all cause their leader make them feel like they could do so . "My sister couldn't even park her car today with out this man harassing her girlfriend soon as the camera cane out they started being sweet. "TGIS BRAVENESS IS COMING FROM THEIR LEADERS ENERGY! (sic)"

The footage showed two men - one of whom was wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap - and a women involved in a heated row with Hennessy at the beach.

One of the alleged aggressors said: "Get your vehicle out of here."

Hennessy replied: "Get the f*** out of my face!"

She also warned them against confronting her girlfriend, while one of the men - who was shirtless - insisted he "did not come near" her.

Cardi's sister repeatedly told the two men to "back the f*** off" her car, which prompted the female to approach her.

After a brief row, the woman started to step back and said: "You're blocking some people."

She then flashed her middle finger and chanted "Trump" at the camera after Hennessy told her: "I hope you know that you will be online and your husband."

The camera was briefly focused on Hennessy before it cut out, and she shared the entirety of the footage with her 6.8 million Instagram followers on her story, which was reported by her sister Cardi.

Hennessy later wrote: "This f***ing racism and police brutality still going on in 2020 is f***ing insane!!!! (sic)"

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

She added how baffled she was that people in the US "are dead out here being proud and racist harassing people while wearing they MAGA hat like if they know the government going to hold them down is ridiculous".

Concluding a lengthy Instagram Story post, she wrote: "F*** Donald Trump [and] such my d*** if you support that n**** and you racist IDGAFFFFFFFFFF! (sic)"