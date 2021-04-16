Cardi B: I'm tired of police brutality

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rap star Cardi B has taken to Twitter to hit out at police brutality in the US. The chart-topping rap star has taken to Twitter after footage emerged of a 13-year-old boy being shot dead by a police officer in Chicago, with Cardi describing the incident as "sad and disgusting". She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "That video of that 13 year old falling on his a** after getting shot by a cop is so sick,sad and disgusting.I’m so tired of police brutality & entitlement.We are sooo tired of it . “When will it end? like this s*** is becoming too much. It’s truly traumatizing. (sic)" That video of that 13 year old falling on his ass after getting shot by a cop is so sick,sad and disgusting.I’m so tired of police brutality & entitlement.We are sooo tired of it .When will it end? like this shit is becoming too much. It’s truly traumatizing. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 15, 2021 Cardi, 28, made the remarks shortly after she slammed Republicans for ignoring police brutality.

She recently said on Twitter: "Ya been real quit .Twitter Blue check Republicans are a f****** joke .I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities,athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA ! (sic)"

Last month, Cardi also bemoaned the "one-sided" history lessons taught in US schools.

The “WAP” hitmaker - who is the daughter of a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother - took to Twitter to educate Americans about the history of her ancestors.

She said: "One more thing I want to make clear to Americans.Colonization did not just happened in the USA.

“Actually the first diaspora boat and slaves arrive in The Dominican Republic.Our Haitian & DR brothers & sisters were put against each other by their colonizers Spain & France. (sic)"

Cardi then suggested that the population isn't sufficiently well-informed about important historical events.

She said: "I wish I can speak more about history and the one sided history these school be giving us. Besides this whole “Latin lesson” that I’m giving ya there is soo much I have learn that if I speak on it I feel like the government will OFF me .I’ll just talk to myself about it tho. (sic)"