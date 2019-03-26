Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

Cardi B is taking legal action against two vloggers for defamation. The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who has nine-month-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - has accused Latasha Kebe and Starmarie Ebony Jones of "trying to tarnish" her name and "spread lies" after allegedly making "defamatory statements" about her.

According to the lawsuit, Latasha has "put out at least 23 videos" about Cardi on 'unWinewithTashaK' in the last 14 months and reportedly implied the 26-year-old rapper had taken drugs during her pregnancy.

The lawsuit states: "While Plaintiff was pregnant, on or around April 13, 2018, Kebe published a video where Kebe stated that as a result of Plaintiff's actions, Plaintiff's then-unborn child may have intellectual disabilities."

And Starmarie allegedly claimed in an Instagram Live video that Cardi "got herpes", which the lawsuit branded a "false, malicious and defamatory statement".

In the same video, she is also alleged to have claimed the 'I Like It' hitmaker took drugs and was engaged in prostitution.

The suit stated: "Specifically, she stated, 'the more molly pills she would be takin, the more cocaine she would be takin.'

"Jones also falsely stated that Plaintiff was engaging in prostitution. Specifically, she stated, referring to Plaintiff, 'I guess they were supposed to have sex, exchange sex for money.'"

According to TMZ, Cardi opted to take legal action after the women refused to retract their statements, and she is also seeking an injunction to delete the videos they posted.

The 'Invasion of Privacy' hitmaker later opened up about the lawsuit on Instagram but has since deleted her statement.

She wrote: "I didn't really wanted to entertain this but ya know me and gossipinthecity never got along for years, and we always go back and forth, but what wrong is wrong and I'm glad she put me up on this.

"This person I'm suing is trying to tarnish my name and spread lies in other people blogs like gossipinthecity. spread all types of disgusting rumors about me and it has gotten worst [sic]."

"Stop trying to involve people in your disgusting goal on trying to dirty my name everything you accused me of doing and having will be proven with documents and test in court [sic]."

"By the way my father drives me and I NEVER NEVER had a assistant."