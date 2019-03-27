Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

It seems Cardi B's past has crept up to bite her in the butt following a controversial video clip of the rapper confessing to drugging and robbing men resurfaced on social media. In a video that went viral, the "Money" rapper details what she had to for money long before she became famous.

"I had to go strip, I had to go, 'Oh yeah, you want to fu** me? Yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,'" said the rapper in an Instagram video that was shot three years ago.

She continued: "And I drugged n***as up and I robbed them. That's what I used to do. "I'm a good-hearted person but I have done some f**ked up s**t. Y'all don't have to worry about it, y'all don't gotta tell my story," she added.

Taking to her Instagram account Cardi offered the apology: she wrote: "All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future".

See the full statement below:

The social media storm sparked the creation of #SurvivingCardiB, which is in reference with #SurvivingRKelly - a docu-series detailing sexual abuse allegations against disgraced R&B star R Kelly.

Though the "She Bad" star apologised following social media outrage, tweeps are having none of that, with some calling for the rapper's boycott and possible criminal prosecution.

Isn't Bill Cosby in jail for the same thing Cardi did?🤔#SurvivingCardiB pic.twitter.com/9jYNrNT5mB — 💕Precie💕 (@Raisibe_P) March 27, 2019