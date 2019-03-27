Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

It seems Cardi B's past has crept up to bite her in the butt following a controversial video clip of the rapper confessing to drugging and robbing men resurfaced on social media.

In a video that went viral, the "Money" rapper details what she had to for money long before she became famous.

"I had to go strip, I had to go, 'Oh yeah, you want to fu** me? Yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,'" said the rapper in an Instagram video that was shot three years ago. 

She continued: "And I drugged n***as up and I robbed them. That's what I used to do. "I'm a good-hearted person but I have done some f**ked up s**t. Y'all don't have to worry about it, y'all don't gotta tell my story," she added.

Taking to her Instagram account Cardi offered the apology: she wrote: "All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future".

See the full statement below: 

The social media storm sparked the creation of #SurvivingCardiB, which is in reference with #SurvivingRKelly - a docu-series detailing sexual abuse allegations against disgraced R&B star R Kelly.

Though the "She Bad" star apologised following social media outrage, tweeps are having none of that, with some calling for the rapper's boycott and possible criminal prosecution.