Cardi B lashes out at 'The Shade Room' in heated Twitter exchange

Rapper Cardi B found herself embroiled in a heated back and forth on Twitter with gossip publication “The Shade Room” after the platform allegedly refused to delete a post of her daughter on their Instagram page. The Shade Room had posted Cardi’s daughter, four-year-old Kulture holding money from her dad Offset on her birthday yesterday. This post prompted Cardi to request both in the comments section and on Twitter that they remove it.

When they declined, she took to Twitter to accuse the platform of constantly publishing negative content about her, muting her comments on Instagram and ignoring her DMs. “The Shade Room” fired back, arguing that they provide balanced and fair coverage of the “Wap” hitmaker. They went on to claim that she asked them to post about her family in a recorded phone conversation, claims which Cardi refuted. In a barrage of Tweets and some video responses that Cardi has since deleted, she called the platform out for doing “shady s**t”.

“I DM’d you guys but of course you guys ignore me, and that’s why I had to take it public. Clearly, you guys have me muted from commenting on your page. That’s why when I comment, nobody can see my comment and I actually have screenshots of it, and that’s why I posted it.” @iamcardib I agree. Let’s hop on a call pic.twitter.com/A3W6pzyioL — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 11, 2022 “So now you guys want to gaslight me. And if you guys are not doing shady shit on purpose, why mute me from commenting? Then you guys post certain things positive about me so y’all can continuously post negative things about me that you don’t do to other artists.” At one point “The Shade Room” fired back accusing her of lying: "You were not blocked from commenting. Please stop the LIES. We are only addressing your comment on negative content we didn’t bring up your daughter. And YOU called ME asking why we don’t post your family! Lie again and I’ll put out the receipts."

Cardi claimed this was false. “Never ask y’all to post about my family..you can’t show a dm or nothing of me askin u that.” undefined undefined The former reality TV star is known for her sharp tongue. Just this weekend, during a performance at the Wireless Festival in London, Cardi went on an on-stage rant after the organisers apparently tried to cut off her set before she was done. “Y’all made a lot of motherf***** money… I’ve still got three hits to perform. Please could you give me 10 more minutes, Wireless.”