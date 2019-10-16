Cardi B praises husband Offset's penis









Offset and Cardi B. Picture: Instagram Cardi B decided to get her husband Offset's name tattooed on her because she likes his penis. The "I Like It" hitmaker may have tied the knot with the 27-year-old rapper back in 2017 and have 15-month-old daughter Kulture with him, but she has admitted she decided to get his moniker etched behind her knee because she's obsessed with his manhood. In reply to a video of her parading her bikini body on Twitter, a fan said: "why cardi tattoo this n***** name on her lmao (sic)." To which the 26-year-old star replied: "Cause his d**k fat" Cardi may be willing to share details on her husband's private parts but there are some areas of her life she'd prefer to keep close to her chest - like her pregnancy with Kulture.

View this post on Instagram Treat A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Oct 14, 2019 at 5:39pm PDT

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker didn't announce her pregnancy until she was unable to hide her bump anymore as she was worried having a baby would destroy her career.

However, it seems she'll take a different approach when she and Offset decide to have a second child as she wants to try after she's released her second album and gone on tour.

Sharing her plans with her fans on Instagram Live, Cardi said: "I've got two songs that I definitely want to put on my album.

"And so this my plan.

"Let me tell you about my plan is. My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album. And right after I finish my album, I'm going to rehearse for a tour.

"I'm already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything is going good."

On when she ideally wants to add to her brood, she added: "I'm working on my album, I already have two songs, I actually have three but I am not sure about one of them.

"I'm working on it and then after that I want to rehearse, rehearse for my tour and get ready for my f***ing tour and after my tour I want to have a kid. I want to have another kid."