Rapper Cardi B is assisted by security guards as she leaves a police precinct, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in the Queens borough of New York. The rapper met with police as part of an investigation of her possible involvement in a fight at a strip club. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Cardi B met with police on Monday after allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders at New York strip club in August. It was previously claimed the 25-year-old rapper had a long-standing issue with bartenders Jade and Baddie Gi because of Cardi's mistaken belief Jade had slept with her husband Offset.

And when she came face-to-face with the sisters at the club, where Offset was performing with his band Migos, she allegedly ordered her entourage to attack them with bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device.

The women were both hurt, but declined medical attention.

However, insiders claim the attack was "spontaneous" and triggered after someone threw a drink.

Jade previously claimed that on August 15, five people close to Cardi attacked her by "grabbing her hair, punching her and hitting her with an ashtray".

And on August 29, the sisters claimed Cardi's entourage threw bottles and chairs at them both.

While they admit Cardi did not physically attack them, they have claimed that she yelled "I'm blood, I'll f**k you bitches up!"

The 'I Like It' hitmaker - who has 11-week-old daughter Kulture with her spouse - has denied the allegations against her and previously accused the sisters of seeking publicity.

Cardi's attorney Jeff Kern said outside the police station on Monday that he’s “aware of no evidence” that Cardi “caused anybody any harm,” reports AP.



