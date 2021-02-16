Cardi B sends heartfelt thanks to Offset after romantic getaway

Cardi B has sent a heartfelt thank you to her husband Offset after he whisked her away for a romantic Valentine’s Day vacation, as she also credited the Migos rapper with helping her to "slow down". The Migos star took Cardi and their two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari on a private jet to an undisclosed location over the weekend to celebrate the romantic holiday. And on Monday, Cardi posted on Instagram to thank her husband for the “amazing trip”, where she also heaped praise on him for teaching her to “slow down and live a little”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Alongside a series of pictures of the couple walking along the beach, Cardi wrote: “I want you to wake up seeing this. “Thank you baby for this amazing trip.You’re right, sometimes I gotta slow down and live a little.

“I have such a New York mentality I’m always thinking about the work and chasing that money but when you think fast you’re mind might crash.

“Being a artist comes with more then just music and videos it comes with a business.

“Thank you for setting me up for the right path for me not to f*** up ever again.I love you @offsetyrn (sic)”

The “WAP” hitmaker had previously shown off the work Offset had done to make the trip as romantic as possible, as she posted a video displaying roses and teddy bear and heart-shaped balloons which decorated their hotel room, as well as a four poster bed, which was covered in rose petals in the shape of a heart.

In the video, she asked her spouse: "You did this? You did that? You did that for me?", to which he replied: "I did that for you."

The “Up” hitmaker then gushed: "You did that for me. Well, I don't even know what to say."

The couple then enjoyed an alfresco breakfast of fresh fruit and eggs and bacon.

Offset's grand romantic gestures came hours after his spouse urged men to be particularly generous on Valentine's Day.

The 28-year-old rapper reiterated her belief that men ought to spend more than women on the annual day of romance.

In a series of Twitter posts, Cardi said: "Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass. (sic)"