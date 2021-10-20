Cardi B shows love for 'We’re Here' starring Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka

American rapper Cardi B is busy watching HBO’s “We’re Here” and is going through it emotionally with the heartfelt show. “We’re Here” stars “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veterans Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela as they inspire small-town residents from across America to step outside their comfort zones for a night of no-holds-barred drag – and a life-changing journey of self-discovery.

The second season of the show is currently streaming weekly on HBO Max after the first season had to abruptly stop production due to the Covid-19 pandemic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by We’re Here (@werehere) It’s unclear which season the “Up” rapper is currently watching but she’s enjoying the show. Taking to her Twitter account, Cardi said: “Watching the show “We’re Here” got me tear jerking like … sooo beautiful, real good show to watch.”

Watching the show “We’re Here” got me tear jerking like ….sooo beautiful 🥺real good show to watch 🌈 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 19, 2021 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 8 winner Bob responded to Cardi’s post sharing a picture from a look she’s wearing in the new season, captioning the post: “So glad that you are loving the show!!!!!” So glad that you are loving the show!!!!! https://t.co/937QzNJcG0 pic.twitter.com/yfVAZMWzDR — Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) October 19, 2021 The “Money Bag” rapper still had some praise for the show and its message, saying: “The way those 2 moms were crying cause they were so proud of their kids was beautiful and it was YA’LL that made that happen. Even if the last guy mom didn’t show up it’s ok it just show the real reality some people from the (LGBTQI+ community) go through. It’s not always sweet.” The way those 2 moms were crying cause they were so proud of their kids was beautiful and it was YA’LL that made that happen.Even if the last guy mom didn’t show up it’s ok it just show the real reality some people from the 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ go https://t.co/iUD2wmiIKS’s not always sweet. https://t.co/1hf0OhMtoT — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 19, 2021 On her Facebook show, “Cardi Tries”, recently, the “Ring” rapper teamed up with Raven-Symoné where she officiated at a wedding for a lesbian couple which was a very emotional episode for viewers, the brides and Cardi.