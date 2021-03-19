Cardi B wants to be a 'billion-dollar woman' like Rihanna

Cardi B is striving to be a billionaire like her "biggest influences" Rihanna and Jay-Z. The “Up” hitmaker - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - looks up to artists like the “Work” hitmaker, 33, and the hip-hop superstar, 51, who have built lucrative business empires alongside successful music careers and wants to follow in their footsteps. Speaking to Stationhead, the 28-year-old rapper said: "When I came to the game and people used to be like, 'Who do you look up to?' “I always used to say, 'I don't look up to nobody,' because I didn't really understand the game and I only feel like I got influenced by the people that was around me. "Now that I'm at the level that I'm at, one of my biggest influences is Rihanna and Jay-Z.

"And I'm not just saying it to kiss a** or anything. just feel like they're so influential because Rihanna comes from a country, a Caribbean country, that my parents came from and she's a whole billionaire.

"But for her to make her business so big and be a billionaire, that's what I strive to be. That's what I want. I want to be a billion-dollar woman."

Speaking about rapper Jay-Z - who is married to Beyoncé - Cardi added how "he's from the hood just like me.

“He's from the hood and this man's a whole billionaire. And that's just all about strategy and that's just all about shaking hands, that's just all about putting plans together."

Rihanna is a billionaire largely thanks to her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, while “99 Problems” hitmaker Jay-Z has several business ventures and most recently sold a majority stake in streaming service to Tidal and 50 per cent of his champagne brand to LVMH, which shifted his net worth to a whopping $1.4 billion.