Rapper Cardi B has taken to Twitter to tell her 8.8 million followers that she is considering swapping a career in music for a life in politics.
The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker logged on to her Twitter account to share her political aspirations with her 8.8 million followers admitting that she thinks her future will take her into politics, however, she was keen to point out that she is not a supporter of President Donald Trump or his Republican administration.
In a series of tweets, she wrote: "I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don't agree with Goverment (sic)"
Cardi's ambition is to connect with ordinary Americans and inspire them to be patriotic about their country.
Writing on the social media platform, she added: "Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American (sic)"