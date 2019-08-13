Cardi B at Roskilde Festival in Denmark. Picture: Reuters

Cardi B has joked she got a breast enlargement so she could "float" because she can't swim.



The 26-year-old rapper recently went under the knife for a breast augmentation and liposuction, and has now teased that the reason she wanted a larger chest was to give her more buoyancy in the water.





Posting a picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday, she joked in the caption: "I can't swim so I bought these t***ies so I can float. (sic)"





The "I Like It" hitmaker had her breasts done around the same time she had liposuction on her stomach, to help her regain her pre-pregnancy body following the birth of her daughter Kulture Kiari, now 12 months.





Originally, Cardi - who has Kulture with her husband Offset - went straight back to performing after her surgeries, but was eventually forced to axe several shows in order to give herself time to recover.





A message from her representatives at the time read: "Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctors orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.





"She's very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September."





And the "Bodak Yellow" rapper later slammed critics who hit out at her for the decision to axe her gigs and said she can "do whatever the f**k" she wants with her body.





On an Instagram Live video, she said: "I do whatever the f**k I want to do with my body, I don't have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don't have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won't get fixed."





Meanwhile, Cardi has insisted she won't be going under the knife again.



