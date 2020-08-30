Cardi B's fame surprise

Rapper Cardi B realised how famous her smash hit single “WAP” has now made her when she was recognised by a "crackhead" as she went into an IHOP restaurant. The 27-year-old rapper released the single - a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion - in August and the track's sexually empowering lyrics and memorable video, which features cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalía and Mulatto, have made it a chart smash all over the globe. Cardi had already established her celebrity status with her debut album 'Invasion of Privacy' and 74.1 million followers on Instagram and 13.7 million Twitter fans but it was when a drug user shouted out her name during a visit to a branch of IHOP (International House of Pancakes) that made her realise the impact 'WAP' has had. When asked where the strangest place she has been recognised is, Cardi answered: "The other day I went to IHOP and a crackhead recognised me and I was like, 'Wow!'" Cardi - who is married to rapper Offset - and Megan were criticised by 'Tiger King' documentary star Carole Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue, for using white tigers and leopards in the promo as the pop pair roam through a mansion wearing matching animal prints.

Carole, 59, claimed the video glamorised the "idea of rich people having tigers as pets" even though she accepts that the animals used were not on set and instead placed in front of green screens.

In a statement, she said: "I was happy to see that it didn't look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers.

"In fact, probably most of the rooms were photoshopped in via green screen. That being said, you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild ... That's never good for the cat. The worst part is that it glamorises the idea of rich people having tigers as pets. That makes every ignorant follower want to imitate by doing the same."

Cardi has once again spoke out to dismiss Carole's criticism insisting the big cats were "treated so nicely" during the shoot and told the conservationist to be more concerned about the allegations in the Netflix series that she murdered her missing second husband Don Lewis, who was legally declared dead in 2002.

Appearing on Nova's Smallzy's Surgery radio show, the hip hop superstar proclaimed: "You know, she says I'm sending a bad message because we had a leopard and we had a tiger in our video, but we treated them so nicely. Girl, you can't be saying that.

"But you wanna know something? I'm gonna leave her for another day. She got other things to worry about, like the FBI."