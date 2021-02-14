Cardi B’s Valentine rises to the occasion

Offset has whisked Cardi B and their daughter Kulture away on a tropical Valentine's getaway. The Migos star and his girls took a private jet to the undisclosed destination the day before Valentine's Day. Offset had organised roses and teddy bear and heart-shaped balloons to be put up throughout their luxurious suite, complete with a four-poster bed, which was covered in rose petals in the shape of a heart. Cardi gave a tour of the suite on her Instagram Story and asked her husband: "You did this? You did that? You did that for me?", to which he replied: "I did that for you." Kulture & Offset via Cardi’s Instagram story (February 12th, 2021). ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B45pttW1g1 — Fan Account | #BLM (@BardiUpdatess) February 13, 2021 Kulture & Offset via Cardi’s Instagram story (February 13th, 2021). ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nOJt2obum0 — Fan Account | #BLM (@BardiUpdatess) February 13, 2021 The “Up” hitmaker then gushed: "You did that for me. Well, I don't even know what to say."

The couple then enjoyed an alfresco breakfast of fresh fruit and eggs and bacon.

Offset's grand romantic gestures came hours after his spouse urged men to be particularly generous on Valentine's Day.

The 28-year-old rapper reiterated her belief that men ought to spend more than women on the annual day of romance.

In a series of Twitter posts, Cardi said: "Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass. (sic)"

The rap star was subsequently accused of hypocrisy, with fans pointing out that she's been very generous towards Offset over the years.

But Cardi was quick to hit back.

She wrote: "Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin “but you bought your man a lambo but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts

"So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy.If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$ .It’s fair ...now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a b**** (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi recently insisted she's worked harder than ever over the last two years.

The 'WAP' hitmaker thinks she could've easily walked away from the music business in 2018 and 2019, but she decided to fight for her career instead.

Cardi - who worked as a stripper before becoming a rap sensation - said: "I could’ve gave up in 2018 & 2019 when Cardicancel party was the event to attend too.That made me go harder .

“When I was a dancer I worked harder when there was less money in my bank account .Now in life when everything against me & I get doubted the most that’s when I go HARDER (sic)”