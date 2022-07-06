Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after fainting from heat exhaustion and being rushed to hospital

Carlos Santana is “doing well” after fainting from heat exhaustion during a concert this week. The 74-year-old music legend was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on Tuesday, as part of his “Miraculous Supernatural” tour when he passed out on stage.

A representative for the star told “People” magazine that he was “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration”. They said: “The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheatre in Clarkston, some 40 miles (64km) northwest of Detroit, Michigan. Watch video:

“Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well.” Meanwhile, his manager confirmed the show originally set for Wednesday at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania has been postponed. In photos and footage shared on social media, Santana was surrounded by medical staff before being carried out as he waved at the crowd.

Back in December, the “Black Magic Woman” guitarist underwent an “unscheduled heart procedure” and had to cancel several of his Las Vegas shows, which were postponed until January and March of this year. At the time, he said in a Twitter video: “There have been rumours flying around here and there about this and that, so I’m here to just crystalise and make it clear. “Last Saturday, I had an incident where I asked my wife, Cindy, to take me to the hospital ‘cause I had this thing happening in my chest.

“So when we went there, we found out that I needed to take care of it. “So I am, and I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure I replenish, and I rest and I catch up with my health so that when I play for you, I will play the way I’m used to and give you 150%. “I wouldn’t show up unless I could do that.”