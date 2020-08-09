Carole Baskin blasts Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' video

Carole Baskin has blasted Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion over their new music video, which features the pair dressed in animal print as leopards and white tigers roam freely. Cardi B and Megan's racy video for “WAP” features the pair dressed in animal print as leopards and white tigers roam freely and although the big cats were photoshopped in, animal rights activist Carole is worried that it will "glamorise the idea of rich people having tigers as pets". She told Metro.co.uk in a statement: "My guess is that most people won't even see the photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid. I was happy to see that it does appear to all be photoshopped. It didn't look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. "In fact, probably most of the rooms were photoshopped in via green screen.

“That being said, you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild.

“It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it).

"That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio.

“That's never good for the cat. The worst part is that it glamorises the idea of rich people having tigers as pets.

“That makes every ignorant follower want to imitate by doing the same."

Carole, 59 - who shot to fame in Netflix's 'Tiger King' due to her acrimonious relationship with private zoo owner Joe Exotic - added: "After tigers are too old for pay to play sessions by people like Joe Exotic, Bhagavan Antle, [Mark] McCarthy, Mario Tabraue and others, they become a liability instead of an asset.

“While I think most are destroyed behind closed gates at that point, some end up being given away to people who want to have a tiger to show off.

“That never works out and the cats either die or end up dumped in sanctuaries or worse yet, breeding mills.

“Either way, it's always abusive to the cat."