London - Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40.
The former 'Love Island' host tragically passed away at her home in east London on Saturday, her family have confirmed.
A family statement read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."
The television presenter has had a troubled few months, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home last month. However, she denied she had hit Lewis Burton, 27, and was released on bail until her trial on March 4.
Following her appearance at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court just before Christmas, Caroline admitted it will be a "relief" when she is able to tell her "side of the story".