Alex Fine, Peter Berg and Cassie. Picture: Instagram Cassie and Alex Fine got married in Malibu on Wednesday in a ceremony officiated by film director Peter Berg.

The "Patriots Day" helmer took to Instagram to post a picture of the happy couple on their big day, and he added the caption: "By the power vested in me.... @alexfine44 n @cassie Long may you ride! (sic)"





Cassie - who previously dated P Diddy - wore an off-the-shoulder gown for the wedding, and Alex got hitched in a suit complete with bow tie.





The "Me & U" hitmaker confirmed she and Alex had got engaged in August by sharing a movie montage of his proposal, in which he rode towards her on a horse before dropping to his knee and pulling out the ring as she stood there with a flower arrangement.





He popped the question with the help of the Compton Cowboys, who use horseback riding to fight against stereotypes about African-Americans and the city of Compton.





Cassie captioned the video: "My favorite day ever! #MrsFine [ring emoji] 8.24





"Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez (sic)"





She then shared a photo of them cuddling up to one another after the proposal and wrote: "I love you best friend. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."





The engagement came just months after Cassie revealed she and Alex are expecting a baby - a little girl - together later this year.