Cassie. Picture: Instagram

Singer Cassie is dating celebrity personal trainer Alex Fine, according to a report.



The 32-year-old singer split from her long-time partner Sean 'Diddy' Combs earlier this year following their 11-year romance, and The Blast has now revealed the identity of the new man in her life.





Alex, 25, is one of the best-known personal trainers in the entertainment business, with his client list featuring the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Kelly Ripa.





Alex's health tips have also helped him to gain an impressive following on Instagram, where he posts some of his dietary secrets.





Cassie recently posed for a kiss with her new boyfriend for an Instagram snap, but until now, his identity has remained a mystery.









Meanwhile, Diddy admitted prior to their split, that he was deeply in love with Cassie.





The chart-topping rap star claimed Cassie was the true love of his life during an interview in 2017.





He shared: "I'm in love now. When a record comes on, the way she moves.





"When I look at her, the way she smiles. The way I see her look at me sometimes, when I wake up and she's already awake."





Diddy - who has kids Quincy, 27, Justin, 25, Christian, 20, and 12-year-olds Jessie, D'Lila, and Chance from past relationships - also revealed he was open to the idea of having children with the 'Me & U' hitmaker.





Speaking earlier this year about their relationship, he said: "Without a doubt, I love children.



