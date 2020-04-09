Cassper Nyovest just wants to survive the Covid-19 pandemic

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest shared that he just wants to survive the coronavirus pandemic and get back to normal life. South Africa has passed the halfway mark of the 21-day lockdown in a bid to flatten the curve of the coronavirus with many citizen waiting patiently to return to some form of normalcy. Taking to his Twitter page this week, the "Move For Me" rapper shared that, him along with his family, only want to survive the coronavirus crisis and that they will stay at home until the president gives the go ahead.

Everybody got some smart shit to say about Corona, Covid 19. I just wanna survive this shit with my family and get back to living the rest of my life as normal as possible. I'm not a scientist so ha ke di kene. Tell us when it's safe Mr President. Until then, we shall stay home. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 7, 2020

One of his followers then commented and said: "Yeah cass kodwa staying home sucks bro, I didn't even enjoy my birthday indoors Loudly crying face. Kodwa sizothini briii"

Yeah cass kodwa staying home sucks bro , I didn't even enjoy my birthday indoors 😭. Kodwa sizothini briii — Indlela (@ZuluYoungKid) April 7, 2020

To which the "Good For That" rapper responded and said that staying indoors is better than dying or infecting those close to you.

He ended his statement by saying that boredom is better than being arrested or death due to Covid-19.