Cassper Nyovest tells AKA: 'Success or money doesn’t quantify wisdom'
Local rapper Cassper Nyovest hit back at AKA's statement regarding who you should take advice from on Sunday.
On Saturday, the "Fela In Versace" rapper decided to share his thoughts on who he thinks should be qualified to give you advice.
He said: "If someone tries to give you advice, ask yourself ... does this person live in the house I want, drive the car I want, or generally live the life I want ... if the answer is no, then ask yourself what qualifies this person to dispense ANY sort of advice to you in the first place."
If someone tries to give you advice, ask yourself ... does this person live in the house I want, drive the car I want, or generally live the life I want ... if the answer is no, then ask yourself what qualifies this person to dispense ANY sort of advice to you in the first place.— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2020
The "Move For Me" hitmaker didn't agree with Supa Mega's statement, and replied to him with some light shade initially and said that coming from someone who "filled up The Dome and successfully crowd surfed" followed by mentioning that you shouldn't underestimate people.
Furthermore, Mufasa also mentioned that you could get financial advice from your gardener who might not own a car or house, and ended it off by saying that "success or money doesn't quantify wisdom".
Here's some advice from someone who's filled up The Dome and successfully crowd surfed geh. Unga'bhekeli Abantu phansi! Ska nyatsa batho laaitie. You can get life changing financial advice from a gardner who's never owed a car or a house. Success or money doesn't quantify wisdom. https://t.co/WhW30ENcYp— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 8, 2020