Cassper Nyovest tells AKA: 'Success or money doesn’t quantify wisdom'





On Saturday, the "Fela In Versace" rapper decided to share his thoughts on who he thinks should be qualified to give you advice.





He said: "If someone tries to give you advice, ask yourself ... does this person live in the house I want, drive the car I want, or generally live the life I want ... if the answer is no, then ask yourself what qualifies this person to dispense ANY sort of advice to you in the first place."

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest hit back at AKA's statement regarding who you should take advice from on Sunday.