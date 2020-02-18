Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
Local rapper Cassper Nyovest is giving away R10 000 for his "Good For That" dance challenge for the next three months. 

Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, the "Move For Me" rapper shared a video announcing his competition along with the rules for standing a chance to win some moola. 

To stand a chance at winning R10 000, entrants have to post a video of them doing the dance he claims to have popularised in SA to his new single "Good For That" on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube with #GoodForThatChallenge.

The post reads: "WIN R10 000 !!! OFFICIALLY launching the #GoodForThatchallenge today. Giving away 10K every month for the next 3 months. Get creative. Let's go!!! Post your videos on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Don't forget to use Hashtag and the song."

Entries have already started flooding with many hopefuls entering the competition in hopes that they would walk away with R10 000.  

