Cassper Nyovest to give away R10k for dance challenge









Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram Local rapper Cassper Nyovest is giving away R10 000 for his "Good For That" dance challenge for the next three months.

Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, the "Move For Me" rapper shared a video announcing his competition along with the rules for standing a chance to win some moola.

To stand a chance at winning R10 000, entrants have to post a video of them doing the dance he claims to have popularised in SA to his new single "Good For That" on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube with #GoodForThatChallenge.





The post reads: "WIN R10 000 !!! OFFICIALLY launching the #GoodForThatchallenge today. Giving away 10K every month for the next 3 months. Get creative. Let's go!!! Post your videos on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Don't forget to use Hashtag and the song."

WIN R10 000 !!! OFFICIALLY launching the #GoodForThatchallenge today. Giving away 10K every month for the next 3 months. Get creative. Let's go!!! Post your videos on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Don't forget to use Hashtag and the song. pic.twitter.com/D1gG8pFNPt — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 17, 2020

Entries have already started flooding with many hopefuls entering the competition in hopes that they would walk away with R10 000.

Happiest birthday to myself 🙏💞🎂 If @casspernyovest sees this my year would be made 🙏😭 #GoodForThatchallenge pic.twitter.com/PqwM7mJvgA — KayTwo 🇿🇦 (@kaytwo_bad01) February 18, 2020

#GoodForThatchallenge

Doing it work 🙈hope this is Good🙈🙈🤣🤣

Almost fell as Whitney said "everyone falls" at the end 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yegvYYlHa6 — Zanele (@Zanele04870431) February 17, 2020



