Caster Semenya hints at becoming a parent in cryptic social media post

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Are Caster Semenya and her wife Violet Raseboya expecting a baby? The double Olympic champion, Semenya posted a cryptic post on her social media accounts leaving the world guessing. Sharing on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, we see the bottom half of someone (who looks like her) bending towards the ground holding a little pair of white Nike sneakers. The picture has no caption only a few star emojis.

Raseboya also posted a simular picture on her page.

Social media users and Semenya's fans were quick to jump to conclusions that the couple, who have been married since December 2015 are expecting a little bundle of joy.

Here are some of their reactions:

Waaaaait OMG! Is this an announcement? I'm not going to get too excited in case I'm wrong🤞🏿 — Jahmil (@Jaeandthecity) June 4, 2020

Me jumping into my own conclusions. 😉 Congratulations to you and yours pic.twitter.com/admWRJznDa — 🇧🇼The Mover 🇧🇼 (@BlessSeretse) June 4, 2020

Looks like maybe...

There's a baby... 🥰👟🎈👟🎉👟🏃‍♀️👟🥰 — debi b (@ladydebidebz1) June 4, 2020

If it's means what I think it means !

Congratulations!!!!!!!!!

💜💜💜💜💜 — Revolutionary Zaz (@oheyzaz) June 4, 2020

Caster are gonna use those shows to run for Marathon or what. I don't understand. pic.twitter.com/IzUOP2QM2P — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 4, 2020

On Instagram the post garnered more than 8000 likes in just two hours, while on Twitter, the picture received 1.4k retweets and 1.9k likes.