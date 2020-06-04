Caster Semenya hints at becoming a parent in cryptic social media post
Are Caster Semenya and her wife Violet Raseboya expecting a baby?
The double Olympic champion, Semenya posted a cryptic post on her social media accounts leaving the world guessing.
Sharing on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, we see the bottom half of someone (who looks like her) bending towards the ground holding a little pair of white Nike sneakers.
The picture has no caption only a few star emojis.
⭐🌟⭐ pic.twitter.com/9B2MXL2YgY— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) June 4, 2020
Raseboya also posted a simular picture on her page.
Social media users and Semenya's fans were quick to jump to conclusions that the couple, who have been married since December 2015 are expecting a little bundle of joy.
Here are some of their reactions:
Waaaaait OMG! Is this an announcement? I'm not going to get too excited in case I'm wrong🤞🏿— Jahmil (@Jaeandthecity) June 4, 2020
Me jumping into my own conclusions. 😉 Congratulations to you and yours pic.twitter.com/admWRJznDa— 🇧🇼The Mover 🇧🇼 (@BlessSeretse) June 4, 2020
Looks like maybe...— debi b (@ladydebidebz1) June 4, 2020
There's a baby... 🥰👟🎈👟🎉👟🏃♀️👟🥰
If it's means what I think it means !— Revolutionary Zaz (@oheyzaz) June 4, 2020
Congratulations!!!!!!!!!
💜💜💜💜💜
Caster are gonna use those shows to run for Marathon or what. I don't understand. pic.twitter.com/IzUOP2QM2P— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 4, 2020
On Instagram the post garnered more than 8000 likes in just two hours, while on Twitter, the picture received 1.4k retweets and 1.9k likes.