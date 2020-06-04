EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Caster Semenya and her wife Violet Raseboya. Picture: Instagram
Caster Semenya hints at becoming a parent in cryptic social media post

Are Caster Semenya and her wife Violet Raseboya expecting a baby? 

The double Olympic champion, Semenya posted a cryptic post on her social media accounts leaving the world guessing. 

Sharing on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, we see the bottom half of someone (who looks like her) bending towards the ground holding a little pair of white Nike sneakers. 

The picture has no caption only a few star emojis.  

Raseboya also posted a simular picture on her page.

Social media users and Semenya's fans were quick to jump to conclusions that the couple, who have been married since December 2015 are expecting a little bundle of joy. 

Here are some of their reactions: 

On Instagram the post garnered more than 8000 likes in just two hours, while on Twitter, the picture received 1.4k retweets and 1.9k likes. 

