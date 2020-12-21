Celeb friends congratulate Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez on their engagement

Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian West are among those to have congratulated Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez on their engagement. The 'love me harder' hitmaker and the 25-year-old realtor announced on Sunday that they are engaged to be married, and since then messages from their A-list pals and fans have flooded in. Ariana shared their happy news with the world with a series of loved-up snaps and one close-up of her dazzling diamond ring. Alongside the pictures Ariana simply wrote: “forever n then some (sic)” Model Hailey - who is married to Ariana's close pal and collaborator Justin Bieber - wrote in the comments section: "YAYYYYYY!!!! so happy for you guys!!"

Reality star Kim wrote: "Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!! (sic)"

Her sister Khloe Kardashian wrote: "Ahhhhhhh congratulations beautiful!!!!!! Forever blessings!!!!!! (sic)"

On Ariana's impressive diamond rock, which is said to be worth $350,000 (£261,000) Demi Lovato wrote: "This ring is everything!!!! I love you."

'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown commented: "oh my godddd... love u!! you deserve eternal happiness!! (sic)"

And pop star Kesha added: "Congrats beautiful girl !!!!"

Ariana's mom Joan had also tweeted: "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo (sic)"

While her sibling, Frankie, gushed: "I am so happy for you both and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you both! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT! (sic)"

A source confirmed the news to People magazine, noting the couple “couldn’t be happier” to start the next chapter of their lives together.

They told the outlet: "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.”

The ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker began dating Dalton at the beginning of this year, and the pair were social distancing together at her Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in March.

In May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber’s collaborative track, ‘Stuck with U’.

The 27-year-old megastar was previously set to marry comedian and ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson, before the pair split in October 2018 after just five months together.

Prior to Pete, the ‘Positions’ singer was in a two-year romance with the late rapper Mac Miller - who passed away in September 2018 - before splitting shortly before she started dating Pete in May 2018.