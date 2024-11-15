Celebrating love: Mark Zuckerberg teams up with T-Pain for a unique anniversary gift

Mark Zuckerberg has teamed up with T-Pain to create an acoustic version of the hit song “Get Low” by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz. The duo’s rendition of the 2002 track is a gift for the Facebook founder’s wife Priscilla Chan to celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary.

It is a song that they heard together when they met at a college party. Zuckerberg took to his Instagram Stories earlier this week to post a picture of him with the rapper with the words: “It’s happening guys.” According to “Billboard” Magazine, T-Pain later shared the same picture while referring to Zuckerberg as “Z” and adding: “It is time…”

Zuckerberg posted on his Instagram Stories: “‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary.” “This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P ❤️.” Zuckerberg and the paediatrician and philanthropist met at a fraternity bash at Harvard University in 2003.