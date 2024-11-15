Celebrating love: Mark Zuckerberg teams up with T-Pain for a unique anniversary gift

Mark Zuckerberg has teamed up with T-Pain to create an acoustic version of the hit song “Get Low” by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz.
The duo’s rendition of the 2002 track is a gift for the Facebook founder’s wife Priscilla Chan to celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary.
It is a song that they heard together when they met at a college party.
Zuckerberg took to his Instagram Stories earlier this week to post a picture of him with the rapper with the words: “It’s happening guys.”
According to “Billboard” Magazine, T-Pain later shared the same picture while referring to Zuckerberg as “Z” and adding: “It is time…”
Zuckerberg posted on his Instagram Stories: “‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary.”
“This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P ❤️.”
Zuckerberg and the paediatrician and philanthropist met at a fraternity bash at Harvard University in 2003.
The pair got married in May 2012, the same month that Facebook went private. The couple have three daughters, Maxima, 8, August, 6, and Aurelia, 13.
Meanwhile, “Billboard” Magazine added that the billionaire business and the “I'm Sprung” hitmaker have forged a relationship over the past few years, with Zuckerberg even appearing in one of the musician’s live streams.
Earlier this year, he gifted the billionaire business a Nappy Boy Meta chain.