James Corden and Charlie Puth are among the stars to have sent their support to Louis Tomlinson following the shock death of his teenage sister. The body of 18-year-old Félicité was discovered in her London home on Wednesday and a number of stars have reached out to her older brother to offer their condolences.

James described the news as "incredibly sad".

He tweeted: "Such incredibly sad news today. You're not on your own in this @Louis_Tomlinson So many people are pulling for you and your family right now x (sic)"

And Charlie sent prayers to the 27-year-old singer - who tragically lost his mother Johannah Deakin to cancer aged just 43 in 2016 - and the rest of his family.

He tweeted: "Prayers to Louis Tomlinson. I can't imagine how hard it is right now. Love to you brother I'm so sorry and my prayers are with you. (sic)"

Olly Murs also reached out to the former One Direction star after hearing the "awful" news.

He posted: "Absolutely heartbreaking hearing the news of Louis sister Félicité sending my love to him & all his family right now! Awful news (sic)"

'X Factor' winners Rak-Su also offered their prayers for the family.

They posted: "Our condolences and prayers go out the @Louis_Tomlinson and his family at this time (sic)"

And like James, KISS FM DJ Tom Green also reassured Louis that he isn't alone in dealing with the tragedy.

He tweeted: "the most incredibly, awful and heartbreaking news. Sending all my love to @Louis_Tomlinson and his family You're not alone through this, mate (sic)"

Louis had been due to perform his new single, 'Two Of Us' - which was written in honour of his late mother - on 'Comic Relief' on Friday evening but has pulled out as he comes to terms with his sister's shock passing.

The insider added: "Louis is obviously distraught at the loss of his sister.

"He has cancelled all promo, which includes his performance on 'Comic Relief'.

"It's just the biggest tragedy and everyone wants to be there for Louis, who is the leader of his family since the loss of his mother and always there for all his siblings."

Félicité's death is currently being treated as "unexplained", and a full post-mortem examination and toxicology tests are underway to determine the teenager's cause of death.