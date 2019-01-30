Jussie Smollett. Picture: Instagram

Following "Empire" star Jussie Smollett's assault in an alleged homophobic attack in Chicago on Tuesday, Hollywood stars and politicians have rallied around the star on social media using the hashtag Justice For Jussie. Smollett - a black, openly gay actor - was assaulted by two people who beat him, tied a noose around his neck and doused him in bleach. The also reportedly wore MAGA hats and according to Smollett shouted "MAGA country" during the attack.

Several Hollywood celebrities, queer activists and politicians have come out in support of the actor following the attack. This includes former US Vice-President Joe Biden, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Olivia Mum, Allyssa Milano, Micheal B. Jordan, John Legend, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Matt Bomer and Thandi Newton, to name a few.

Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2019

OMG!! THIS is why the LGBTQ community continue to fight to be seen and PROTECTED against hate!



We ALL have to take this racist and homophobic act of violence very personally! My arms are around you @jussiesmollett. You are loved! https://t.co/bprDZ3Luah — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 29, 2019

DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2019

My heart goes out to @JussieSmollett and his family @jurneesmollett Love WILL prevail. You are a beacon of light in the darkness x Thandie https://t.co/ABneaZovQO — Thandie Newton OBE (@thandienewton) January 29, 2019

Sending my love and prayers to you @JussieSmollett . This is unacceptable and they will be brought to justice. — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) January 29, 2019

Jussie Smollett was violently attacked by two white men who poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck. He was targeted for being black and for being gay. THIS is why we have to have zero tolerance against homophobia and racism. Jussie’s life matters. — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) January 29, 2019

I’ve been trying to figure out all day what to say about the racist, homophobic, violence against @JussieSmollett.



Not sure I can describe what I’m feeling in a neat & tidy tweet. His trauma deserves more.



I’m sad. Living together on the planet shouldn’t be this difficult. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 30, 2019

TMZ reported that Smollett was discharged Tuesday morning.