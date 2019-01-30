Jussie Smollett. Picture: Instagram

Following "Empire" star Jussie Smollett's assault in an alleged homophobic attack in Chicago on Tuesday, Hollywood stars and politicians have rallied around the star on social media using the hashtag Justice For Jussie. 

Smollett - a black, openly gay actor - was assaulted by two people who beat him, tied a noose around his neck and doused him in bleach. The also reportedly wore MAGA hats and according to Smollett shouted "MAGA country" during the attack. 

Several Hollywood celebrities, queer activists and politicians have come out in support of the actor following the attack. This includes former US Vice-President Joe Biden, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Olivia Mum, Allyssa Milano, Micheal B. Jordan, John Legend, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Matt Bomer and Thandi Newton, to name a few. 

TMZ reported that Smollett was discharged Tuesday morning. 