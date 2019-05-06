Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. Picture: AP

Celebrities are getting ready for the biggest night in fashion and while we anxiously wait to see how the attendees interpret this year's theme, "Camp: Notes of Fashion", there are some that won't be there. Taking place on the first Monday of May and held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, the prestigious night is set to a big night for fashion enthusiasts. However, not everyone is a fan of the event.

Vogue US editor Anna Wintour recent revealed in a "Go Ask Anna" video for the fashion magazine that she will never reveal how she choosing the guest list, but it seems it very easy to get kicked off the list.

There have been a number of celebrities who attended the Met Gala but have fallen out of favour with Wintour for speaking about their experience at the gala dinner.

Singer Demi Lovato said in an interview with Billboard Magazine that she had a "terrible experience" at the Met and that everyone was cliquey and it drove her to an AA meeting the same night.

Former "Project Runway" mentor Tim Gunn has also become persona non grata after he publicly joked about seeing Wintour being carried down the Met stairs one year.

Fashion stylist Rachel Zoe also hasn't appeared on the Met red carpet since 2007 after she said she's "more influential" than Wintour.

Supermodel Coco Rocha also seems to have been taken off the list after she said Katy Perry, who was one of the co-chairs last year, copied her by wearing a dress to the 2017 Met Gala that she already wore earlier that year.

Both Tina Fey in 2010 and Gwyneth Paltrow in 2013 have publicly stated that they would never go again, with Fey stating that it's "a jerk parade" to David Letterman. However, Paltrow did make a return appearance in 2017 so clearly the boycott was short-lived.

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik also said in an interview with GQ that "It’s not something I would go to".

Zayn Malik, left, and Gigi Hadid arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York. Picture: AP

This year Bravo's Andy Cohen and Met Gala darling Sarah Jessica Parker will also not be attending as they didn't receive invites Cohen revealed at the GLAAD Media Awards.

In an interview with James Corden, Wintour also revealed that the Trumps will never be invited back to the Met Gala as long as she is the chairperson.