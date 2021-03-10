Celebville shows support for Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry after Oprah interview

Serena Williams, Gabrielle Union, Beyoncé and other celebrities rallied together to show their support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the royal couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey in the tell-all special recently. On the CBS interview, the royal couple opened up to Oprah about their struggles at Buckingham Palace since their union, saying that they didn’t receive any support from the royal institution along with the Royal Family being rattled by how dark their baby's skin would be, Meghan battling suicidal thoughts and the Royal family cutting them off financially at the start of 2020. The two-hour long interview was watched by over 17 million people in the US and has been the talk of the town since its airing. Hollywood celebrities including Serena Williams and Hugh Jackman rallied together to show support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. On Twitter, tennis champion, Serena Williams tweeted: “Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced".

Actress Gabrielle Union posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: “You already know what time it is. I hope we all continue to rally around women who dare to stand up for themselves and others. We see you, we support you, we got your back”.

On Twitter, actor Hugh Jackman commended Megan and Harry in a video. He said: “I recommend ... Meghan & Harry’s courageous interview w @Oprah.

“When someone’s brave enough to ask for help, we must listen. I sit on the board of @Gotcha_4_Life - an organization dedicated to mental fitness. They can help. You are not alone. #HarryandMeghan #archewellfoundation”.

Beyoncé took to her website to voice her support for Duchess Meghan, who admitted in the tell-all interview to having suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.

She wrote: "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you."