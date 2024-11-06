Céline Dion remembers Quincy Jones as a ‘cherished mentor’ and ‘musical genius’

Music icon Céline Dion has paid tribute to legendary producer Quincy Jones following his recent death at the age of 91. Dion took to Instagram to honour Quincy Jones, sharing throwback photos of the pair, including moments from their work on “We Are the World 25”, the 2010 reimagining of the iconic charity single.

In her heartfelt post, Dion expressed the profound impact Jones had on her career and the music world as a whole. “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend, the one and only musical genius, Quincy Jones,” she wrote. “Quincy touched my world as both a cherished mentor and as also as someone I looked up to for his deep impact on virtually every form of American music.”

Reflecting on their collaborations, Dion described working with Jones as “a dream come true.” She recalled his remarkable musical insight, sharing that “his musical intuition was nothing short of profound – he helped me capture a little piece of heaven.” Quincy always knew exactly what each song needed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) Dion went on to honour Jones not only for his musical accomplishments but also for his extensive humanitarian work.

“In addition to his kindness and countless achievements, I also admired him for his philanthropic work which benefited the arts, global famine and underprivileged youth,” she wrote, adding, “His reach truly extends to all corners of the globe!” The Canadian singer also remembered a powerful quote from her mentor, writing, Quincy once said, “Music is the soul of the universe. It connects us all on a level that words alone cannot reach.” She concluded with a message of hope, saying, “May his wisdom and joy remain with us always.” Quincy Jones is a music legend who worked for over seven decades. He is famous for working with artists like Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, and Frank Sinatra. He is also known for his work as a composer, arranger, and TV producer.