Celine Dion steals the show at Elie Saab fashion gala in Saudi Arabia

Multi-award-winning superstar Celine Dion was in high spirits as she performed live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, November 13. Dion’s stellar performance formed part of the 45 year anniversary gala of Elie Saab fashion brand which was titled “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab”.

The singer, who suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) made an incredible return to stage earlier this year when she performed at the Paris Olympics underneath the Eiffel Tower, which was adorned with the Olympic rings. During her performance at the annual Riyadh Season, Dion performed her chart-topping singles such as “Power of Love” and “I’m Alive”, which was remixed with an Arabic beat, while models graced the runway showcasing Elie Saab couture. Prior to her performance, Dion dazzled in a pink Law Roach design as she took to the red carpet.

She changed into a stunning gold Elie Saab garment for her live stage performance. Celine Dion adorned a Law Roach design on the red carpet. Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and Halle Berry and others were included in the celebration. Jennifer Lopez with designer Elie Saab, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion and Halle Berry. pic.twitter.com/uTG8FSluHl

— Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate) November 13, 2024 Lopez also took to the stage in her first performance since filing for divorce from actor and film producer, Ben Affleck. Her performance started with a few lines from Gloria Gaynor's hit track “I Will Survive”, which definitely seemed like a shot at her soon-to-be ex-husband. Meanwhile, the Lebanese designer, Elie Saab Jr, showcased 300 looks created especially for the annual event, but it was Dion’s sterling performance that brought the house down.

@alaa_doli took to X to post: “It's amazing to see Celine Dion singing again her voice takes us back to the past. The show was incredible and it felt like we were transported back to the good old days, to our childhood. #CelineDion #1001Seasons #ElieSaab.” It's amazing to see Celine Dion singing again her voice takes us back to the past. the show was incredible and it felt like we were transported back to the good old days, to our childhood.#CelineDion #1001Seasons #ElieSaab



pic.twitter.com/dqkd3OzCDk — alaa (@alaa_doli) November 14, 2024 @akomscopy commented: “Celine Dion singing ‘I’m Alive’ in a new live performance is actually everything and I don’t think I’ll ever not feel emotional seeing her take to the stage after a life threatening illness 🌹.”

Celine Dion singing ‘I’m Alive’ in a new live performance is actually everything and I don’t think I’ll ever not feel emotional seeing her take to the stage after a life threatening illness 🌹

pic.twitter.com/W7fB8WFEf4 — Foundational Okun man 😂 🇳🇬 (@akomscopy) November 14, 2024 @AlSultan_Meriam wrote: “Celine Dion did her absolute best during her show in Saudi Arabia. That was very touching! Seeing her struggling with her disease while singing ‘I’m a live’ her top song in the ME, and mixed it with Arabic music.” Celine Dion did her absolute best during her show in Saudi Arabia.



That was very touchy!



Seeing her struggling with her disease while singing “I’m a live” her top song in the ME, and mixed it with Arabic music.

pic.twitter.com/Zvgde34IGR